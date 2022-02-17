Antlers struggle against Dripping Springs

Tivy lost to Dripping Springs 5-0 on Tuesday at Antler Stadium and settled in at 3-3-2 among District 26-5A boys soccer teams after the first round of loop matches.
The Tigers clawed Tivy for two first half goals and three more in the second despite a decent effort by Antlers’ goalie Chris Tienda who finished with six saves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.