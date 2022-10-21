Lady Hawks close season at home

Our Lady of the Hills closed the door on its 2022 volleyball season at home Tuesday honoring its senior trio of Jess Mendiola, Brooks Burrows and Kenia Garcia.
It was a bittersweet affair, because the Lady Hawks were defeated by Bracken Christian in three sets of the District 5-2A TAPPS match, 8-25, 11-25, 12-25.
Burrows finished with six service points. Mendiola played all four years and Garcia contributed almost immediately once joining the team several matches deep into the season
Maya Mein served two aces, Taylor Bloom had a block, and single kills by Corbyn Loftin and Escandra Esparaza spotlighted players expected to return for the Lady Hawks Next season
More experience was gained this season by roster players Sophie Mein, Ella Farrow, JoJo Arredondo, Hailey Hoffmann, Emily Engerran, Brooklyn Drane, Haile Gooden and Savannah Kleespies.
" It was great to see improvement as the season went on. We were playing as individuals at the beginning, but were playing as a team, and showed we were putting things together be at the end," said OLH head coach McKenzie Dimery.
