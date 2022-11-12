Antlers' season ends with loss to Alamo Heights in playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – A blustery north wind that whipped unabated through Harry B. Orem Stadium Friday night did little to cool off a red-hot Alamo Heights team.
The No. 7-ranked Mules rolled up 523 yards of total offense behind a five-touchdown showing from senior quarterback Conley McKenna en route to their 10th consecutive win of the season, a 64-27 downing of Tivy in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff match on Heights’ home field.
McKenna passed for 126 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 145 yards and one score as Heights improved to 10-1 on the year and punched an area-round ticket to face Gregory-Portland next week.
The Mules scored on five of six first-half possessions in building a 35-13 halftime edge and reeled off 29 straight third-quarter points to lead 64-13 before Tivy rallied with two finals TDs.
Antler quarterback Kale Lackey threw for 109 yards and two scores, and Logan Edmonds added 88 yards rushing on 11 carries to lead Tivy’s offensive effort, but it wasn’t enough as the Antlers finished the year with a 5-6 mark.
McKenna tossed TD passes of 32 and 21 yards to Rett Andersen on Heights’ two opening series to put the Mules up 14-0, but Tivy cut its deficit to 14-7 on a 7-yard scoring pass from Lackey to Stormy Rhodes and a Wiley Landrum kick with 3:31 left in the first quarter. Edmonds keyed the 6-play scoring drive with a 57-yard run.
Tivy’s Will Robinson ended Heights’ next possession with a leaping interception on a McKenna pass in the end zone, but Heights shrugged off the miscue by scoring on its next two series. Michael Terry III’s 2-yard TD run at the 9:03 mark of the second quarter and a 6-yard touchdown run by Bennett Flesher with 8:32 left in the quarter upped the Mules’ lead to 28-7.
Lackey tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Jake Layton four minutes later to narrow the Antlers’ shortfall to 28-13, but Heights promptly marched 69-yards in four plays, capping the drive with an 11-yard TD throw from McKenna to Andersen that sent the Mules into the break leading 35-13.
Heights padded its edge with four third-quarter touchdowns. McKenna hooked up with Terry on an 8-yard scoring pass, Terry followed with a 1-yard TD run, and after Ethan Ball returned an interception 45 yards for a score, McKenna gave Heights a 64-13 lead with an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left in the quarter.
Tivy junior Aidan Varwig chalked up the highlight of the Antlers’ night with an 84-yard touchdown romp on the ensuing kickoff, and Layton scored on a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Lackey’s 2-yard conversion pass to Lake Audrain after the latter TD capped the night’s scoring.
Audrain led Tivy’s receivers with four catches for 41 yards, and Layton had six catches for 40 yards.
Ethan Ball connected on eight PAT kicks for Alamo Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.