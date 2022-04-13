Blackledge records no-hitter in win over Junction

The Lady Pirates fourth straight softball win was a 9-1 topper over Junction on Monday at Center Point’s home field.
Kaylee Blackledge threw a no-hitter as Center Point ran its District 29-2A mark to 7-5 and 14-6 overall. Blackledge struckout 18, raising her loop ledger to 186. The lone run by Junction was the result of an error in the seventh inning.
Blackledge and Samantha Castaneda ripped two hits each for the Lady Pirates as part of the team’s half dozen. Grace Geurin and Chasity Holt had the other hits.
RBIs were from Blackledge (2), Holt (2), Castaneda, Toree Beckerson and Stephanie Lopez.
Destiny Johnson, Blackledge and Beckerson scored two runs each. Castaneda, Lily Espinosa and Tania Duran scored once.
The win completes a season sweep of Junction by the Lady Pirates.
LADY PIRATES v JUNCTION – APRIL 11
R H E
CENTER POINT 2 3 0 3 0 1 x -- 9 6 3
JUNCTION 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 0 3
WP: Blackledge
DBL: Blackledge (2)
LOB: 8
