Antlers fall to Rouse in bi-district playoff game

FREDERICKSBURG -- The Antlers rallied twice, but Leander Rouse answered with a flurry of three-pointers midway through the third quarter and pulled away for a 60-39 decision over Tivy in Class 5A boys bi-district basketball Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Tivy (23-10) found itself down by 14 after the first quarter before cutting into the Raiders' 29-6 margin to just seven, 26-19, by halftime.
Jackson Johnston, Jaden Frausto and Mason Carlile were instrumental in the second quarter run.
Jackson Johnston led Tivy with 15 points. Frausto ended with 11, Quentin Vega had five, Carlile and Mekhi Frazier finished with four each.
Jackson Johnston and Frazier pulled Tivy within five, 30-25, with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter when it appeared the Antlers were on the verge of giving the Raiders (26-8) more than enough issues.
Rouse, however, pulled out its long-range game by blasting four treys over the final 4:33 of the period, which translated into a 45-25 advantage as the fourth quarter got underway.
Frausto, Vega and Jackson Johnston made baskets for the Antlers in the fourth as they closed out their Tivy hoops careers.
Frausto, Vega and Johnston along with Frazier, Jake Layton, Luke Johnston, Brian Pescador and Robert Jackson are seniors.
"Our seniors did a tremendous job of showing determination and grit to have the season we had. We did not have this kind of feeling too many times this season," said Tivy head coach Joe Davis. “In our program we don't say it’s over, rather it is just a new beginning. We don't say good bye, we say see you later. Our seniors will be stepping into a new chapter of their life. We will see them being successful leaders in the most important game which is life.”
"Rouse is a good team. We can't take anything away from them. We were a little nervous though when the game started, but we settled in and played pretty well," Davis said.
ANTLERS v LEANDER ROUSE
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Rouse 60, Tivy 39
Tivy – 6 13 6 14 -- 39
Rouse -- 19 7 19 15 -- 60
Tivy – Jackson Johnston 7-0-1-15, Jaden Frausto 4-1-0-11, Quentin Vega 1-0-3-5, Mekhi Frazier 2-0-0-4, Mason Carlile 2-0-0-4
Rouse– Haywood 9-2-3-27, Brown 2-3-1-14, Moore 5-0-0-10, Ayoala 2-0-0-4, Andrews-Heitz 0-0-3-3, Cole 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Rouse 26, Tivy 19
Free Throws: Tivy – 4 of 5 (80-percent); Rouse – 7 of 13 (53.8-percent)
3-pointers: Rouse – Brown (3), Haywood (2),
