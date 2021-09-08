Spikes 7A, 7B, 8A teams down Boerne South

Hal Peterson Middle School split games with Boerne South on Tuesday night, with the 7A, 7B and 8A teams recording wins over the Greyhounds.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team came out on top of the Greyhounds 24-14 at Spikes Stadium.
First quarter touchdowns came from George Eastland returning an interception across the goal line and Davis Caraway scored on an 80-yard kickoff return.
Caraway scampered 70 yards for another score in the second period.
On the defensive side of the ball, Tomas Arreola had a tackle for a loss and Anthony Sanchez blocked extra point.
Special teams shined when Jake Zirkel went three-for-three on extra points and booted several good kickoffs, while Colin Rose swung field position in the Spike’s favor with two solid punts.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team played hard, but fell 12-0.
Keeping the game close were defenders Juan Sierra, Israel Chavez and Sam Baker.
Sierra had a tackle for loss, Chavez grabbed an interception and Baker recovered a fumble.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team were on the road and won 24-13 and improved to 2-0 on the season.
Runningback Aiden Zavala scored three times, twice from 62 yards and once from 45 yards
Seth Shuler scored once from 60 yards out and Gavin Whelan had an interception for the defense in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The win over South was preceded with a 32-0 season opening win over Loma Alta in Week One.
Zavala, Shuler and Connor Bloomer each scored touchdowns, while Shuler logged two.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team beat South 13-9, also moving to 2-0 for their season record.
Offensively, Joseph Diaz had a 95-yard touchdown run and defense added six points when Denley Landrum raced 60 yards with an interception.
Landrum threw an extra point pass to Leland Hernandez.
Riker Patrick , Wesley Parker and Julian Duarte made numerous tackles for the Spikes.
The Spikes will take on Boerne Voss on Tuesday, with the seventh grade hosting and the eight graders on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.