Lady Antelrs place fifth in Wimblerley

WIMBERLEY – Lady Antlers athletes scored in 11 of 17 events at the Texan Relays held Thursday at Wimberley, where nine schools comprised the track and field meet that served as Tivy's tuneup for its own Dobbs-Antlers Relays.
Tivy was fifth with 63 points generated by a pair of first places that accounted for 30 points.
Millie Howerton gave her team 10 by winning the 300 hurdles, and was part of the 4x400 relay that produced 20 by claiming that race.
Howerton's hurdles time was 47.19. She preceded the long race by taking second in the 100's in 15.18.
Belia Gomez, Addie Kincaid and Maddie Fiedler joined Howerton on the relay that finished in 4:07.
Riley Dill threw the discus 94-3 for third place for Tivy's best field event performance.
Fourth finishes went to Hannah Hood in the 3200 (11:54), Kincaid in the 800 (2:26.34), and Gomez in the 100 (12.72).
Fiedler was fifth in the 800 (2:26.38), and MaKayla Foster pole vaulted 9-6 for the same position in another field event.
Allie Finch ran sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.71), and Gomez was sixth in the 200 (27.10) to gain more points on the track.
Syrie Nicholas threw shot 30-11/2 for sixth, allowing Tivy to get nine points in the field.
“The meet went well, all things considered. I was very happy about most of our times and I thought our kids did a good job of competing,” said Lady Antlers head coach Dee Heiner.
“Some of our times did not improve, but stayed relatively the same. Coming off spring break, I ran them in two big workouts both Monday and Tuesday that, coupled with a strong wind, also made it tougher on our kids' time wise,” Heiner said. “There were a lot of high points. We saw freshman Belia Gomez PR again in the 100 when she ran a 12.72. Maddie and Addie ran well even with being tight from two big workouts and tough wind. They still posted 2:26's."
Heiner also gave shoutout to members of the junior varsity 4x100 relay.
“The JV 4x100 was on their way to hitting a PR, but in the push down the home stretch our anchor leg Gabriela Lara fell, but in true TFND fashion she got back up and still finished the race and helped us post a respectable time of a 58.44,” said Heiner.
Fredericksburg was meet champion with 205 points, followed by Comal Pieper (107 1/2), Wimberley (95 1/2), Canyon Lake (90), Tivy, Salado (38), Smithville (15), SA Reagan (4), and Austin St, Michael’s (2)
