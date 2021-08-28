Hawks drop season opener to Bracken

Bulverde Bracken bowled over Our Lady of the Hills 56-0 Friday in a game called at halftime under 6-man football’s mercy rule.
It was the season opener for the Hawks. Bracken put up 32 points in the first quarter and added 24 in the send to end things at Hawks Field.
OLH rushed for 10 yards and added 73 passing yards.
Treves Hyde completed eight of 15 passes, with two each going to Faviel Rodelo, Jett Sapp and Graham Ballay.
Ballay rushed for 35 yards on nine carries, which was offset by six more rushes that resulted minus 25 yards for the Hawks.
Stefan Sirianni had six and one-half tackles, which paced the OLH defense.
The Hawks host Brooks Academy on this Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
