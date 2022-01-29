Antlers blank Seguin

Chris Tienda had to make only two saves and Tivy’s offense kicked in half a dozen goals during Friday’s 6-0 boys’ soccer win over Seguin at Antler Stadium.
The win kept Tivy unbeaten (3-0-1) for District 26-5A matches and the Antlers are 7-2-2-overall. The team’s next match is Friday at Buda Johnson.
Fern Manzano had two of Tivy’s goals and one each was recorded by Rafael Rangel, Enrique Segura, Will Robinson and Ian Jacome.
Assists came from Rangel and Justin Miranda with two apiece, while Segura and Kavon Casillas helped on one goal each. “The way we played, I knew we had a chance at something really good in this match. I’m very proud of the effort because the kids have been told they can’t expect success to happen. They have to make it happen,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
Tivy also won the junior varsity match in a shutout, 4-0.
No other details were reported for the subvarsity.
