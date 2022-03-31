Spikes take gold, bronze at district meet

The eighth grade boys track and field team from Hal Peterson Middle School won their division and the seventh grade Spikes were third when every event was completed Wednesday at the Southwest District Track and Field Meet held at Antler Stadium.
Spikes eighth grade
HPMS scored 141 points to win the eighth grade championship, fending off challengers Loma Alta (124), Boerne South (97), Wimberley Danforth (88), Boerne North (59), Medina Valley (42), Fredericksburg (40) and Boerne Voss (26).
Guy Flores came away with first places in the long jump (20-1 3/4) and triple jump (38-10 3/4).
Logan Larranga pole vaulted 10-6 for first place which gave HPMS 30 of its total points coming in field events.
Case Land ran second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.90) and the 300’s (45.42).
Davis Caraway sprinted to second in the 100 meters (12.27) and Flores was second in the 200 meters where his time was 24.51.
Anthony Sanchez brought in two thirds when he threw shotput 41-11 and discus 122-1/2.
Hunter Evans ran third in the 2400 (8:21), Steven Collier was third in the 110 hurdles (17.50), Mikkel Pieper’s 58.47, and Land high jumping 5-2 were other individual thirds.
The 4x100 and 4x200 relays came in third. Team members’ names were not available.
Piper was fourth in the 200 (25.74), Easton Brown fourth in the 1600 (5:29) and Collier fourth in pole vault (8-6).
Braden Honeycutt ran the 400 meters in 59.05 and George Eastland long jumped 17-9 3/4, both of which were good for fifth.
Brown had 8:38 in the 2400, Larranaga 2:32 for the 800, and Robert Harder shotputted 35-8 ½ to account for HPMS sixth places.
Spikes seventh grade
The seventh grade Spikes had 115 points to trail Boerne Voss (140) and Boerne North (118) and led Boerne South (77), Loma Alta (62), Danforth (44), Fredericksburg (44) and Medina Valley (20).
Joseph Diaz and Tenneyson Mejia led HPMS first placers with a pair.
Diaz won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.43 and the 300’s when he was across in 47.13.
Mejia took the 2400 at 8:26 and 1600 in a time of 5:30.
Gerardo Delgadillo was first in the 400 (58.61) and Aiden Zavalla came in second in the 200 meters (25.0).
Mejia tacked on second place in the 800 (2:26), Evan Batts ran second in the 110 hurdles (18.09).
Hudson McDowell had 18.36 for third in the 110’s while Diaz added field points to his efforts when he pole vaulted 7-6 for third.
Ethan Sleeper’s 62.31 in the 400 meters, Delgadillo shotputting 37-4 and Kerth Jackson flinging the discus 103-10 gave the Spikes fourth place points.
The 4x100 relay was also fourth.
McDowell came up fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.97).
Seth Shuler long jumped to sixth (16-1 1/2) and sixth place relay points went to the 4x200 (1:53) and 4x400 (4:16).
