Lady Spikes dominate Boerne North at home, split on the road

Lady Spikes hoops squads hustled up three wins in four tries against Boerne North on Thursday when the eighth graders protected their home court and the seventh split on the road.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team scored a 57-17 win over Boerne North
Double digit scoring was by Brynn Lidiak with 15 points, Abigail Smithson with 11 and Ava Dominguez with 10.
Throwing up more points were Morgan Landrum getting seven, Audrey Nelson having five, Gracie Thomas managing four, Karlynn Way with three and Khyla Brown with two.
Thomas dished three assists, while one each was courtesy of Nelson and Brown.
Rebounding totals had Brown snagging five, Lidiak and Dominguez with three each; Landrum, Thomas and Way with two apiece, while Nelson grabbed with one.
Defensive performances finished with Thomas collecting six steals, Landrum making five steals and two blocks, Lidiak and Brown each with five steals, and one steal apiece for Way, Nelson and Dominguez.
Lady Spikes 8B
In a thriller, the HPMS 8B defeated Boerne North 27-26.
Antonella Brown had 19 points, six rebounds, 12 steals and four blocks.
Hailey Harmon added four points, five rebounds, and one steal. Julia Veurink also scored four points, one rebound, 13 steals, and two assists.
Ashlyn Gray pitched in five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist. Ella Shell accounted for four rebounds and two steals.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team lost its game 54-28 in Boerne.
Lani Kincaid scored 11 points for the majority of HPMS’ points.
Four points apiece were added in from Brenna Davila, Sloane Hendricks and Sydney Harvey.
Riley Harmes scored three while Kashmir Castillo ended with two.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team won 24-19 over Boerne North
Point totals had Summer Fahey with nine, Payton Lewis with five, Natalie Garcia and Caylee Torres four each, while Dora Garcia contributed two.
