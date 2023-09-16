Lady Antlers continue win-streak with win over Piper

The Lady Antlers equaled last season’s volleyball victory production when they put away Comal Pieper in three sets of their District 26-5A match Friday, Sep. 15 at Antler Gym.
Tivy’s 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win raised the Lady Antlers to 3-0 for district play, 21-8 overall and marked the team’s 12th straight success.
Kills were led by Taylor Kubacak with 17. Maddie Fiedler dished 14 assists. Karlyn Dyal came away with 15 digs, and served five aces. Judah Davis was lead shot blocker at three. After hosting Smithson Valley on Tuesday, Tivy embarked on three straight road matches at Seguin, SA Veterans Memorial, and Boerne Champion.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
V Comal Pieper, Friday, Sep. 15
Tivy over Pieper 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Taylor Kubacak 17, Karlyn Dyal 14, Stella Hendricks 6, Reelyn Andreas 3, Judah Davis 1; Aces: Dyal 5, Andreas, Kubacak, Hendricks 1; Assists: Maddie Fiedler 14, Dyal 13, Kubacak 10; Blocks: Davis 3, Addie Kincaid 2, Andreas, Dyal, Hendricks 1; Digs: Dyal 15, Kubacak 14, Andreas 9, Leighton Hale 7, Fiedler, Hendricks 4, Davis 2
Tivy Record : 21-8
