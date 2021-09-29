Lady Hawks on a roll, sweep SA Feast

SAN ANTONIO –Our Lady of the Hills got its fourth win of the volleyball season by defeating San Antonio Feast for the second time in a three-set sweep Tuesday night.
The win was the Lady Hawks' fourth in five tries and got the OLH to 4-4.
Scores favored the Lady Hawks 25-17, 25-10, 25-22.
“We competed really well,” said OLH head coach Alison Sheriff.
Fey Jung recorded a block and two kills. Brooke Johns pulled out one dig and served up an ace. Taylor Bloom had two kills, two digs, and one block. Akemi Gutierrez added two kills, 10 digs and three aces. Corbyn Loftin finished with two kills and three aces.
The Lady Hawks will return to the court on Oct. 12, when they take on New Braunfels Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.