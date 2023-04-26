OLH's Wagner takes second place at state tourney

WACO -- Natalie Wagner represented Our Lady of the Hills at the TAPPS Class 2A State Golf Tournament, where she played well enough to take second place individual, ending her season on a high note.
Wagner, her district's champion, blasted through the Cottonwood Creek course with rounds of 87-86 Monday and Tuesday, April 24-25. Wagner's 173 score was only behind the 150 carded by Adysn Sahachtel of Alcuin School of Dallas. Ella Mendez of King Diocesan High School in Lubbock trailed Wagner by one stroke.
By finishing in the top 10, Wagner earned All State TAPPS honors.
There were 35 golfers making up the individuals' category.
