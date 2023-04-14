Pirates record first win over San Saba

Center Point sacked San Saba 13-3 for the Pirates first District 28-2A baseball victory Tuesday, April 11, only five days after the Armadillos had pounded Center Point by 10 runs.
“Our defense was solid. We made some really good plays defensively, and we put the ball in play. Our bats came alive in the first inning, which set the tone for the game,” said Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
Offensively, the Pirates roughed up San Saba pitching for eight hits plus took advantage of 10 walks. Center Point stole six bases.
The Pirates scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second and ended the game with three more in the fifth.
Derrick Dominguez, Jose Castaneda and Clayton Forster all had two hits. Jeremyah Vela’s one hit was a triple.
Castaneda and Forster batted across two runs apiece.
Dominguez got the win with four and one-third innings pitched in which he posted eight strikeouts, walked five, and allowed two earned runs by throwing 90 pitches.
Forster came on for the save and managed one strike out.
