CP advances four athletes to area competition

JUNCTION – Center Point advanced four track and field athletes to Area from district once results were completed at the District 29-2A meet held Tuesday, April 4 in Junction.
The top four finishers in each event qualified, and Center Point boasts three gold medalists among its contingent.
Taylor Vela won the boys’ 800 (2:05), the 1600 (4:45) and was second in the 3200 (10:28).
Vela was also third high-point individual at the meet with 28 points.
Toree Beckerson high jumped 5-0 for gold, and is the lone Lady Pirate to advance to Area.
Derrick Dominguez pole vaulted 11-6 for third and Houston Fuentes was also third in triple jump with 39-11 1/2.
Dominguez, Fuentes, Jose Castaneda and Hector Cervantes gave the Pirates some points when they ran fifth in the 4x400 (3:53).
Jazmin Pena was sixth in the 300m hurdles (55.17) and Julia Whitworth sixth in pole vault with 7-6 to account for the Lady Pirates remaining points.
The Pirates were sixth in the team standings with 44 points, ahead of San Saba, and Buda Live Oak. Goldthwaite was the boys’ champion followed by Mason, Junction, Johnson City and Harper.
The Lady Pirates tied with Saba with 12 points, putting them ahead of Live Oak (0) and behind Goldthwaite, Junction, Mason, Johnson City, and Harper.
Mason will host the Area Meet Thursday, April 13.
