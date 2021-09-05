Lady Antlers continue streak against Lehman

KYLE –Tivy beat Kyle Lehman 25-10, 25-11, 25-6 on Friday to pick up the Lady Antlers’ third District 26-5A volleyball match against no losses.
A total of 10 athletes contributed to the team’s 18th overall victory.
Ally Scheidle and Taylor Kubacak were kills leaders at 11 each. Scheidle added 14 digs and two aces to her totals. Kubacak also had 21 assists, two aces and six digs.
Tyler Elkins was in for 14 digs, two aces and two assists. Karlyn Dyal assisted 12 times, aced a serve and had four digs.
Emma Miller’s efforts showed three aces and two digs. Hailey Davis aced three serves, made six kills, blocked two balls and had three digs.
Other kills were made by Stella Hendricks with five, and Allie Finch and Millie Howerton with one each. Finch also managed one block and three digs. Remaining digs came from Hendricks with four and Grace Copeland with one.
The Lady Antlers will host Seguin in continued district play at Antler Gym. Freshmen and junior varsity teams will begin play at 5:15 p.m. Varsity players will take the court at 6:30 p.m.
