Dripping Springs holds off Tivy

Second-half resiliency was not quite enough to bring Tivy all the way back during Tuesday’s home court encounter with Dripping Springs, where the end result was a 66-58 Antler loss to the visiting Tigers in District 26-5A hoops action at Antler Gym.
“Tivy Fight Never Dies. We saw that tonight,” Tivy coach Joe Davis said. “We were resilient, but came up just short.”
The Antlers (1-4 in loop play, 3-10 overall) actually began their rally during the final 2:37 of the second quarter after Dripping Springs drummed up a 10-point lead, 33-23. Tivy’s Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, Caleb Fineske and Seth Hendricks combined to make five of seven free throws, and Jackson Johnston had a field goal down the stretch that trimmed the Antlers’ deficit to 35-30 at the half.
Fineske, Jaden Frausto, Johnston and Hebert-Dwyer sliced the Tigers’ margin a shade more in the third and Tivy trailed 45-43 when the final eight minutes cranked up.
Fineske gave TIvy a brief lead of 46-45 early in the final quarter off a bucket and free throw, but Dripping Springs took advantage of Tivy fouls and sank 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, slowly easing in front after Tivy’s surge went cold. The Antlers hit only a pair of field goals in the final 3:27, one of which was a three from Frausto that got Tivy back within four, 62-58.
Both of Tivy’s senior Caleb’s – Hebert-Dwyer and Fineske – were double digit scorers with 20 and 16 points, respectively. Johnston added 14, Frausto netted five, Quentin Vega added two and Hendricks one.
-----
In sub-varsity play, Tivy’s JV knocked off visiting District 26-5A rival Dripping Springs on Tuesday, 64-54. Mason Carlile led the way with 14 points, Mekhi Frazier scored 11, Cade Braaten added 10, Robert Jackson and Jackson Kincaid both dropped in eight, Michael McDuffie finished with six, Hudson Freedle had four and Brian Pescador netted three.
Tivy’s freshmen fell 66-40 to the visiting Tigers and got all their points from Brandon Ramirez with 25 and Rylan Schumacher with 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.