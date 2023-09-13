Lady Pirates have chances in five-set loss to Leakey

Center Point had opportunities to win its non-district volleyball match with Leakey at Pirates Gym on Tuesday, Sep. 12, but mistakes by the young Lady Pirates eventually allowed Leakey to prevail 3-2.
In five sets the scores were 25-19, 21-25, 13-25, 25-22, 5-15.
Leakey hammered out a 5-0 lead in the first set, but Center Point nickel-and-dimed itself back into contention behind some timely hitting, and serving from Cobee Beckerson, Isela Martinez, Jasmine Pena, Maria Diaz and Lily Mosty.
Beckerson, one of three freshmen on the varsity roster, managed four of her team high 13 kills in the set. Two of those slams happened while Diaz was at the service line, and resulted in Center Point taking the lead for good, 19-16. Martinez ended with two kills, and tied the set 16-16 to set the table for later heroics. Mosty, another freshman, served Center Point’s lead to 23-18, and after Leakey misfired with its own serve Martinez notched set point.
Center Point found itself down quickly in the second set as well, 3-0, before Diaz served the Lady Pirates to an advantage that reached as high as 9-6 when Diaz stayed at serve for five straight points. Leakey broke a 13-13 tie, and went ahead 24-18. Center Point, however, shook off the Eagles long enough to make the score 24-21 following Daniela Fuentes’ kill shot, and a pair of service points by Pena.
Rallies were nonexistent in set three that Leakey won handily once the Eagles went up 8-1. Center Point’s narrowest deficit was five points at 14-9.
Reminiscent of the first set, Center Point found itself down 5-0 in the fourth set until another Beckerson kill sent freshman teammate Reyes to the line where she hammered out four points that cut Leakey’s lead to 7-6. Leakey never gave up the lead until late, but Center Point never found itself in a deep hole again, eventually overtaking Leakey in the set after tying 21-21. Martinez served the Lady Pirates to their first lead 24-21. Leakey erred, allowing Center Point the win, when it got a serve chance.
Fuentes and Briana Camacho sparked an early run in set five that gave Center Point a 2-1 lead. Leakey tied the Lady Pirates 2-2, and served six consecutive points to take a near- impossible-to-overcome lead at 8-2. Fuentes’ ace marked Center Point’s final flash.
“We are very young, and played pretty decent in the first set, but we cannot make mistake after mistake,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Camacho is one of three sophomores on the squad, and managed 11 digs to lead Center Point in that category. Reyes, another freshman, and junior Diaz served 16 points each. Fuentes, another junior, had two blocks while senior Pena assisted 16 times before leaving with what may be a foot injury.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 12
Center Point loses to Leakey 25-19, 21-25, 13-25, 25-22, 5-15
Stat Leaders for Center Point – Kills: Cobee Beckerson 13, Daniela Fuentes 6, Maria Diaz, Isela Martinez, Briana Camacho 2; Aces: Diaz, Martinez, Pena, Fuentes, Reyes, Beckerson 1; Assists: Pena 16, Diaz 7, Martinez, Fuentes 1; Blocks: Fuentes 2, Martinez 1; Digs: Camacho 11, Diaz 8, Reyes 6, Beckerson 5, Pena 4, Jocelin Casillas, Lily Mosty 2, Fuentes, Martinez 1; Service Points: Diaz, Reyes 16, Pena, Beckerson 10, Fuentes 8, Mosty 7, Martinez 9, Camacho 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.