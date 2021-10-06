Spikes sweep Medina Valley, record 3 shut outs

Hal Peterson Middle School football teams swept Medina Valley, with three shut outs and recorded in the contests, while the Spikes 8C team lost a hard-fought game against Bee Cave.
Spikes 8A
At Castroville, the Spikes 8A team won 36-0.
The first score was a 25-yard pass from Collin Rose to President Calamaco.
Guy Flores ran in a touchdown from 3-yards in the second quarter and Zair Zapata blocked a punt that Anthony Falcon recovered for six more points.
Rose put up Peterson’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a run of 15 yards. It was one of two 15-yarders for Rose in the game.
Jake Zirkel kicked three extra points to account for the remaining six points.
The defense represented itself in the likes of Joseph Aguirre and Guy Flores, who made tackles losses. Aguirre recovered a fumble, while Flores intercepted a pass. George Eastland also contributed by making an interception.
Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team posted a 14-0 win over Medina Valley
Touchdowns were scored in the second half when Alejandro Arreola ran in from Medina Valley’s 12-yard line and Chad Rasberry went in from the 4 yard line.
Hilton Bock connected with Eric Bocanegra for a 20-yard pass completion and Bocanegra’s 20-yard run were other offensive highlight for the Spikes.
On defense, tackles for losses were recorded by Sam Baker, Stephen Collier, and Daniel Vasquez and Juan Sierra. Sierra’s tackle for a loss resulted in a quarterback sack.
Turnovers were created when Justin Parker recovered a fumble that was caused by Joey Garza, Joshua Mordente pounced on a loose ball stripped by Justin Parker and Arreola intercepted a pass.
Spikes 8C
Peterson’s 8C team played Austin-area middle school Bee Cave and lost a hard fought 14-6 decision.
Gavin Purcell caught a 65-yard pass from Nathaniel Kindrick for the Spikes’ lone touchdown. Purcell returned a punt 40 yards and had an interception when playing defense.
More defensive standouts included Colton Flores with four TFL’s ,which included two sacks, Adan Lopez with two tackles for losses and one TFL apiece for Braxton Pehl, and Luke Trevino.
Spikes 7A
At Spikes Stadium located behind the new HPMS, the 7A squad win 22-0.
Aiden Zavala scored on runs of 3 and 14 yards that were followed by successful extra point kicks.
Gerardo Degadillo took back a fumble for a scoop and score that was also followed by a good PAT kick.
Quarterback Gavin Whelan completed a toss to Jackson Kerth for 40 yards, whcih provided another positive moment for the Spikes.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team allowed just one touchdown during its 25-6 win over Medina Valley at Spikes Stadium.
Denley Landrum threw touchdown passes of 70 yards to Madden Brooks and 20 yards to Denton Taylor.
William Conklin threw a 16-yard TD pass to Carter Marquez.
Brooks ran 45 yards for another score and caught a PAT pass from Landrum.
On the defensive side of the ball, Brooks then recovered a fumble and had an interception.
The Spikes will take on Fredericksburg Middle School on Tuesday, with the seventh grade team hosting and the eighth graders on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.