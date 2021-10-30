Lady Spikes down F'burg, head to district tourney

Peterson Middle School volleyball teams prepped for Saturday's district tournament by folding up Fredericksburg in matches played Thursday.
In Fredericksburg the eight grade teams swept the competition.
Lady Spikes 8A
The HPMS 8A team won by set scores of 25-20, 25-14.
Leighton Hale laid down six points, five kills, six aces, one assist and 14 digs. Addie Kincaid served five points, two aces, had five kills, seven assists and eight digs.
Anna Canty had three points, one kill, one assist, 10 digs and one block. Maddie Stueber had three points and two digs.
Avery Earl made two points and had five digs. Rowen Garcia got one point, two kills and six digs. Leilah Rodriguez dug seven balls and Ryleigh Barney had six digs.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team brought home a win by recording 25-22, 25-20 set wins.
Belia Gomez served seven points with two aces. Syrie Nicholas had six points, two aces, two kills and one block.
Ava Lea O’Donnell garnered five points, three kills and two aces. Caitlyn Taylor earned three points, one ace, five kills and one assist.
Victoria Villareal posted four points, one ace and one kill. Emma Clayton came up with three points, one ace and two digs.
Mikayla Garces was in for one point and two digs. Juliana Contreras finished with one dig and Ainsley Gilbreath added three kills.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, the Lady Spikes 7A team defeated Fredericksburg 25-14, 25-12 to finish the regular season 9-1 and entered the district tournament as the number one seed.
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team finished the season with a perfect 10-0 record to also enter the district tourney as the number one seed by defeating Fredericksburg 25-14, 25-11.
Emery Davila scored 18 of the teams 25 points in the first set off of her serving.
