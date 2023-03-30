Lady Antlers' win-streak ends with 7-3 loss to SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers had their District 26-5A softball winning streak stopped Tuesday, March 28 when San Antonio Veterans Memorial defeated Tivy 7-3.
Each side ended with eight hits that included two for extra bases, but Tivy’s five errors led to three unearned runs for the Patriots.
Millie Howerton and Jordyn Joy had two hits each, and one apiece came off the bats of Kenley Tackett, Shayla Roth, Ryleigh Barney and Nezi Chinchilla.
Chinchilla’s hit was triple. Joy had a double. Howerton, Barney, and Riley Dill stole bases when they were on.
Howerton, Chinchilla, and Dill scored Tivy’s runs. Kyra Wheatfall, Joy, and Roth had RBI.
Joy did strike out 10 Patriots.
Tivy had won two straight district games until the setback.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL
Tuesday, March 28
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 -- 3 8 5
SA VETERANS MEMORIAL -- 0 1 2 2 0 2 0 -- 7 8 3
TRIPLE: Nezi Chinchilla
DBL: Jordyn Joy
SB: Millie Howerton, Ryleigh Barney, Riley Dill
LP: Joy (6 innings, 8 hits, 10 K’s, 4 earned runs, 6 walks)
