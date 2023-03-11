OLH takes down Keystone, SCA

Our Lady of the Hills hosted San Antonio Keystone and Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy in tennis matches Thursday, March 9 at Riverhill Country Club, dominating both teams.
Ben Lohmeyer won singles against Keystone players 6-3, and followed up against Summit, winning two matches 6-5, 6-3.
Albert Vasquez won 6-0 facing Keystone’s another singles entry, and defeated Summit Christian’s other entry 6-0.
Francis Arredondo and Hayden Junke were 6-3 doubles victors when playing Keystone, and 6-3 on the court with Summit.
Ramses Flores and Braden Rodriguez won a doubles match, 6-1, versus Keystone, and Flores teamed up with Johnny Pham to secure a 6-4 decision over a duo from Summit. Pham and Rodriguez then played doubles, winning their match 6-0.
In girls’ matches Kendra Werlein won 6-4 against Keystone competition, and 6-0 against Summit.
Emily Engerran won 6-1, and Maya Mein 6-0 when facing Sumit Christian players.
Engerran and Maya Mein took doubles 6-2 in action with Keystone.
Hailey Hoffman and Ella Farrow beat Keystone’s duo 6-0 before handling Summit Christian competition 6-3 on one match, and 6-3 in yet another.
