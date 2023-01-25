Lady Pirates finish first soccer season with poitives

Center Point's Lady Pirates were scheduled to host KIPP Academy in their first-ever soccer season finale Monday, Jan. 23, but KIPP cancelled on what would have been another first for the program's inaugural campaign.
Despite ending without a "might have been" win over KIPP -- Center Point took a 5-1 decision at KIPP's home field earlier -- the Lady Pirates showed positive potential throughout based on three regulation games and five scrimmage sessions.
Center Point was 1-2 in actual game action after going 0-4-1 when scrimmaging.
Evidence of solid steps forward was proven when the Lady Pirates found themselves tied 2-2 with Tivy's JV before losing 5-2 in what turned out to be this season’s last contest. When the two teams scrimmaged in December, Tivy outscored Center Point 10-2. Center Point was also shutout in two scrimmage sessions.
During three regulation matches, the Lady Pirates managed seven goals against 12 allowed...
"The girls made much improvement throughout the season that was evident in their game play and hearing it from a coach who we played against twice. Soccer is a tough sport, and our girls showed the mental toughness and grit that this sport needs," said coach Lovey Ortiz.
"We'll miss our seniors Cali Parks, Kahly Mendoza, and Liliana Espinoza next season. Players to look out for next year are Briana Camacho, Maria Diaz, Jazmin Gonzalez, Bianca Bustamante, Andrea Arzola Payton Montgomery, Alexis Alba, Jocelin Casillas, Daphne Lopez, Sarah Flores, Taylor Loven, Marlen Lopez, and Lucy Martinez. It was a great start to a first-year program," Ortiz said
