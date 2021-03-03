Lady Pirates crush West Campus

CENTER POINT – Center Point sliced its way to an 18-0 win over visiting San Antonio South San-West Campus on Tuesday in non-district action, running the Lady Pirates’ early season record to 2-1.
It was the second straight win for the Lady Pirates, who rang up only four hits — all triples — in a game that ended after West Campus batters were retired in order in the top of the third inning. Center Point scored nine runs in the first inning and another nine in the second.
On the mound, Kaylee Blackledge struck out 10, walked none and held West Campus hitless. Center Point committed only one error compared to four miscues from West Campus.
Blackledge, Destiny Johnson, Liliana Espinosa and Jasmine Altamirano-Carlos carried the big bats for the Lady Pirates.
Johnson and Blackledge scored three times, Victoria Beckerson, Espinosa, Karleopy Grano-Serrano, Chloe Williams and Altamirano-Carlos added two runs each, and solo runs were credited to Stephanie Lopez and Tania Duran.
Getting RBI’s were Beckerson and Espinosa with three each, Blackledge and Altamirano-Carlos with two apiece, and one each by Johnson, Lopez, Grano-Serrano and Duran.
Beckerson, Blackledge, Espinosa, Johnson and Williams were good for a stolen base each.
Center Point is scheduled to begin District 29-2A play next Tuesday at Harper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.