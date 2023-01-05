Lady Antlers JV edged by Champion, freshmen fall

Tivy’s junior varsity girls’ basketball game versus Boerne Champion was as intense at the end as their varsity counterparts, with Champion sneaking by Tivy 47-45.
The game was tied 41-41 with 2:11 remaining after the JV Lady Antlers went into the final period up 39-35. Tivy led 30-22 at the half. Champion doubled up Tivy, 12-6, in the fourth quarter.
Desire Alvarado led Tivy with 23 points, followed by six each from Leilah Rodriguez and Addie Kincaid, four apiece by Jacie Wright and Victoria way, and two from Julie Pena.
Freshmen lose
In the freshmen game with Champion, Tivy lost 46-17.
Abigail Watkins topped Tivy with six points, Mikayla Garces and Yasmine Lara had four each, Abigayle Maloney put in two, and Madison Garces had one.
