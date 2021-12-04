Lady Antlers break even at 'Toast of the Coast' tournament

ROCKPORT – Ups and downs continued on Day 2 for the Lady Antlers at the Toast of the Coast Basketball Tournament.
In a bracket game, Tivy fell to Coppell 47-29, which sent the Lady Antlers to Saturday’s consolation contest.
Stella Hendricks, Ashlee Zirkel and Emma Schumacher all scored seven points each against the Cowgirls from North Texas.
Solaya Gorham added four points Riley Dill contributed three and Desiree Abrigo sank a free throw.
Tivy advanced to the bracket portion by knifing through Corpus Christi King 61-22 in the Lady Antlers' final game of pool play earlier Friday.
With the Victory over the Mustangs, Tivy earned second place out of the B-pool.
Zirkel led Tivy's scoring attack that included 11 Lady Antlers.
Zirkel had 15 points split between five field goals and the same number of free throws. Dill and Schumacher provided eight each. Hendricks and Gorham dipped in six apiece. Reelyn Andreas posted five. Maddy Fiedler and Kyra Wheatfall earned four apiece, while Amelia Balser was in for three points. My Tran Dang and Jaida Davis sank one free throw each.
Day 1
The Lady Antlers broke even in their first two games Thursday at the Toast of the Coast Basketball (TOTC) Tournament hosted by Rockport-Fulton.
Starting off in Pool-B against Buda Hays Consolidated, Tivy lost 44-39 in a rematch which was much closer than the first time the Rebels and Lady Antlers tangled. In a tournament held last month in San Antonio, Hays beat Tivy 55-34.
Tivy held a 26-22 advantage at halftime of the latest meeting, and was only outscored by one point in the fourth quarter. The difference was an 11-3 run in the third by the Rebels.
Zirkel scored 13 points in Tivy’s effort, followed by Schumacher’s eight, Dill and Hendricks with six each, Maddy Fiedler with four and two from Solaya Gorham.
Game 2 had the Lady Antlers record their highest point total of the year when they blasted Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 69-43 for Tivy’s seventh win of the season.
Dill and Zirkel had 18 and 17 points, respectively for Tivy. Each accounted for half of Tivy’s four three-pointers. Schumacher and Reelyn Andreas bagged the others.
Gorham added eight points. Schumacher added seven. Desiree Abrigo scored six. Balser had four. Andreas logged three and two apiece were put in by Hendricks Wheatfal and Jaida Davis.
Corpus Christi King rounded out Pool-B with Tivy, Hays, and Tuloso-Midway.
LADY ANTLERS v HAYS at TOTC TOURNAMENT– DEC. 1
TIVY 12 14 3 10 (39)
HAYS 13 9 11 11 (44)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 4-1-2-13, Emma Schumacher 1-2-0-8, Riley Dill 2-0-2-6, Stella Hendricks 2-0-2-6, Maddy Fiedler 1-0-2-4, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2
HAYS Neela Castillo 5-2-1-17, Jivi Caceres 1-1-3-8, Grace Julias 3-0-0-6, Maya Pimental 3-0-0-6, Katelynn Isley 1-1-0-5, Madi Disu 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 26, Hays 22
3 Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (2), Zirkel (1); Hays Castillo (2), Isley (1), Caceres (1)
FT’s: Tivy 17-8 (47-percent), Hays 10-4 (44.0-percent)
LADY ANTLERS v CC TULOSO-MIDWAY at TOTC TOURNAMENT– DEC. 1
TIVY 14 23 17 15 (69)
T-M 8 11 13 11 (43)
TIVY Riley Dill 7-1-1-18, Ashlee Zirkel 7-1-0-17, Solaya Gorham 2-0-4-8
Emma Schumacher 1-1-2-7, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-2-6, Amelia Balser 2-0-0-4, Reelyn Andreas 0-1-0-3, Stella Hendricks 1-0-0-2, Kyra Wheatfall 1-0-0-2, Jaida Davis 1-0-0-2,
T-M D. Cedilld 0-3-0-9, M. Ybarra 1-2-0-8, C. Rosales 2-0-2-6, K. Cabrera 2-0-0-4, D. Martinez 2-0-0-4, A. Gonzalez 1-0-2-4, L. Rios 1-0-0-2, J. Gonzalez 0-0-2-2, A. Galindo 1-0-0-2, I. Carrizales 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Tivy 37, T-M 19
3 Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (1), Zirkel (1), Dill (1), Andreas (1); T-M Cedilld (3),Ybarra (2)
FT’s: Tivy 13-9 (69.2-percent), T-M 12-6 (50-percent)
LADY ANTLERS v COPPELL at TOTC TOURNAMENT– DEC. 2
TIVY 5 4 13 7 (29)
COPPELL 12 9 15 11 (47)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 2-1-0-7, Riley Dill 0-1-0-3, Emma Schumacher 2-1-0-7, Stella Hendricks 3-0-1-7, Solaya Gorham 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-1-1
COPPELL S. LaMudela 7-0-0-14, W. Hussmann 0-4-0-12, J. Howard 5-0-1-11, A. Potter 1-2-0-8, S. Patel 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Coppell 21, Tivy 9
Free Throws Tivy 6-2 (33.3-percent), Coppell 2-1 (50-percent)
Three Pointers: Tivy Zirkel (1), Schumacher (1), Dill (1); Coppell Hussmann (4), Potter (2)
LADY ANTLERS v CC KING at TOTC TOURNAMENT– DEC. 2
TIVY 12 12 25 12 (61)
CC KING 8 2 2 10 (22)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 5-0-5-15, Riley Dill 2-1-1-8, Emma Schumacher 1-2-0-8, Stella Hendricks 3-0-0-6, Solaya Gorham 2-0-2-6, Reelyn Andreas 2-0-1-5, Kyra Wheatfall 1-0-2-4, Maddy Fiedler 2-0-0-4, Amelia Balser 1-0-1-3, Jaida Davis 0-0-1-1, My Tran Dang 0-0-1-1
CC KING M. Hale 5-0-3-13, A. Lopez 2-0-0-4, A. Beverly 1-0-1-3, A. Blanco 0-0-1-1, H. Holmes 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 24, CC King 10
Free Throws Tivy 22-14, (63.6-percent), CC King 17-6 (35.2-percent)
Three Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (2), Dill (1)
