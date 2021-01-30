Loop victory

SEGUIN — Seguin provided Tivy with its first District 26-5A boys soccer win Friday after the Antlers left town with a 1-0 decision.
Tivy (3-3-3, 1-2-1) recorded its lone goal from Rafael Rangel, who found the back of the net off an assist by Enrique Segura.
Josh Shantz chalked up five saves in goal for the Antlers.
“The varsity played well and controlled the game,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. “We had two key moments, but Josh Shantz made some great saves. Seguin has a great keeper that kept them in the game.”
Earlier in the week, a near-win morphed into a late tie in district action between Tivy and Kyle Lehman when the Antlers hosted the Lobos Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Tivy scored first on a Manny Hernandez goal in the first half, with the assist coming from Will Robinson, but Lehman fired a game-tying goal late in the contest to end the night with a 1-1 deadlock.
Shantz saved five scores in front of the net at goalie.
“We played really well and scored three minutes into the game,” Zunker said. “Everything felt really good about everything. Lehman’s goal was the result of a communication error on our part with 2:30 to play in the game. It was a really unfortunate outcome to a game we should have won. We will learn from it and be better next time.”
Tivy hosts Buda Johnson on Friday and is at New Braunfels Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
-----
In junior varsity action last week, Tivy knocked off Seguin 3-0 on Friday, with Pablo Rivera scoring twice and Tim Zhang once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.