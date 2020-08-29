Lady Pirates get first win of the season

LEAKEY --- After several near wins, Center Point notched its first victory of the season on Friday when the Lady Pirates beat Leakey in non-district volleyball action by set scores of 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17.
Center Point (1-5) was paced with 14 kills from Kortney Carmouche, including five in the second set win to jumpstart the comeback after dropping set one.
Kaylee Blackledge and Destiny Johnson bookended things smartly with 29 and 25 assists, respectively. Blackledge assisted 10 times in set one, while Johnson set things up with nine in the third set.
Blackledge and Iris Lozano made four service aces each.
Digs were evenly distributed between Blackledge with 13, Paige Ponce with 12, and Johnson with 11, and Lozano and Carmouche posted one block apiece.
Earlier in the week, sophomore-heavy Center Point hosted Utopia and put the visiting Lady Buffs through a tough fight before falling 25-21, 17-25, 16-25, 21-25 in non-district volleyball action at Pirates Gym on Tuesday.
“We had a really good morning practice, and in the first set we had some energy. That first set was the best volleyball we’ve played, but this match should have been even more of a battle,” said Center Point head coach Caitlin Whittle.
In the first set win the Lady Pirates found themselves serving back from early deficits, finally taking an 11-10 lead off Hailey Rayburn’s kill shot. From that moment of the match, the Lady Pirates continued to build in their favor after service aces by Paige Ponce and Kahly Mendoza raised the score to 20-16.
Iris Lozano served up three consecutive points that put Center Point on the verge of taking things at 24-18 before Utopia broke serve and roared back to within three only to have a service error turn the set over to Center Point’s favor.
Errors found Center Point’s side of the net more often than not once the second set began, and frustration set in.
“Once we began making errors, we started mentally shutting down. We’ve got to get stronger in that area to overcome some things,” Whittle said.
Sophomore Kaylee Blackledge topped Center Point in kills with four, assists at 19, and led digs with 10.
Rayburn, one of only two seniors on the roster, was among a foursome with three kills. Sophomores Victoria Beckerson, Iris Lozano, and Kortney Karmouche were the others. Freshman Destiny Johnson was in on 16 assists, and three aces to her credit.
Yoe’s athleticism showed throughout the night. The Lady Yoe (4-4) were competitive in the second and third sets, but the difference in experience played big roles in both sets as the Lady Cougars (5-4) pulled away.
In the second, the Lady Yoe led 16-13 before giving up six straight points, four of which came on hitting errors.
“I keep telling them we can’t be a roller coaster,” Laughlin said. “Or if we are, we have to just be one on the way up. We just have to keep working on consistency.”
Down by two sets and trailing 18-12 in the third, Yoe began to find the consistency Laughlin sought. A couple of Jarrell hitting errors closed the gap to 18-14, and powerful kills by the Lady Yoe’s Haley Tucker and Makaelyn Perez along with an ace by teammate Analiese Salazar cut the deficit to 18-17.
“This is a game of momentum, and they had the momentum,” Gonzalez said.
Consecutive Yoe errors gave Jarrell a 20-17 lead. The Lady Yoe answered right back with two straight points — including an ace by Ainsley Driska — but it was too little, too late for the hosts. Back-to-back kills from Alexis Quintanilla and an ace by Reina Lawson extended Jarrell’s lead to 23-19, and the teams traded errors for the next four points, with the final one giving Jarrell the win.
“I keep telling these girls, ‘You have moments. There are so many moments when you shine so bright,’” Laughlin said. “We just have to keep those moments. We have to keep the motivation and keep wanting to win.”
Laughlin believes playing a team from a higher classification has its benefits, even in a loss.
“For us, it’s a good taste of what district will be like,” she said. “It’s preparing us for the future. We’ve played 2A teams, 3A teams and 4A teams, such as Jarrell. And playing a team at their level gets us ready for the next competition.”
Yoe was led by senior Ja’Kerra Holt with seven kills, two aces and a block. Perez added six kills and three aces.
“It’s a work in progress,” Laughlin said. “There are so many young players on the court. We have two seniors on the court for the leadership and when they are down, everybody is down.”
Quintanilla, Macy Taber, Lawson and Aaryianna Wyss had five kills each for Jarrell.
“We expect big things from this group,” Gonzalez said. “These girls really work hard and they deserve it.”
The Lady Pirates will host Sabinal on Tuesday and begin district action on Friday, Sep. 11 at Pirate Gym against Johnson City.
