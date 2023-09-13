Spikes take 3-of-4 games over Voss

Hal Peterson Middle School won three out of four games with Boerne Voss on Tuesday, Sep. 12 when the 7th grade split on the road, and the 8th grade won both games at Spikes Field.
Spikes 7A
At Voss’ home turf the 7A Spikes lost 22-0, but the team gave good effort according to coach Terry Jaimes.
"It was good to see our team making improvements this week," said Jaimes.
HPMS and Voss were tied 0-0 after the first quarter, and halftime favored Voss 8-0.
Defensive leaders included Terrin Brown with four tackles, and one forced fumble, Grant Robertson making three tackles, Choen Stehling having two tackles, and Brody McCrea recovering a fumble.
Scoring threats were aided by big runs by Stehling, and Brown.
Spikes 7B
In the 7B game, the Spikes scored off a safety, a kickoff return and a nice rushing attempt to secure its shutout over Boerne Voss.
HPMS led 10-0 at halftime after Hayden Watson tackled a Voss player for a safety in the endzone, and Davian Richardson returned kickoff 50 yards that was capped by the extra point from Samuel Balderas.
Xavier Maldonado added the final TD when he ran 31 yards in the third quarter.
Making the shutout standup were Watson with four tackles, Brenden Wilkinson making three tackles, and recovering a fumble, Maldonado also having three tackles that included a sack.
"We had selfless team play and did a great job of making adjustments as the game went on. Hats off to our defense for another shutout," said coach Alex Johnson
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team had five offensive touches that went for 20 yards or more in its three-TD victory over Boerne Voss at Spikes Field.
Kyron Armelin ran 61 yards for one touchdown, Josh Wheatfall had an 83-yard catch and run for another score, and Avelino Arreola romped 40 yards for a rushing TD.
Armelin also caught a pass that was good for a 45-yard gain, quarterback Aden Baldwin ran 25 yards to account for the remaining big gainers.
Baldwin tossed a 15-yard pass to Armelin that resulted in another Spikes another trip to the end zone, and scoring was rounded out when Jonathan Tienda was on the mark for all four extra-point kicks.
Helping preserve the shutout were Kaiden Ragston, and Malachi Ayala who had sacks. Ragston’s sack resulted in a 10-yard loss.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team scored its blanking of Voss behind touchdowns by Waylan Davila, Zack Bloomer, Edward Eastland, and two extra points from Adres Olguin.
Davila caught TDs for 12, and 21 yards from Bloomer. Bloomer ran 32 yards for a score. Eastland’s end zone reception was good for 51 yards.
Bloomer starred on defense as well when he had an interception.
Nikolas Viola shined o special teams with a 39-yard punt return, while tackles for losses by Paxton Hammit, and Darius Mata provided more defense.
