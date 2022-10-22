Antlers roll past Bastop Cedar Creek 35-10

Tivy senior Logan Edmonds’ 57-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the third quarter ignited a 21-0 run by the Antlers in the second half Friday and helped fuel an eventual 35-10 win over Bastrop Cedar Creek in a District 13-5A Division II battle at Antler Stadium.
Edmonds finished the night with a pair of TDs, senior Kale Lackey added a long scoring run, and Lake Audrain and Aidan Varwig pitched in solo TDs as the Antlers evened their district record at 2-2 and 2022 season mark at 4-4.
Tivy sophomore Wiley Landrum kicked five extra-points, and the Antlers’ defense recorded two turnovers, both of which led to Tivy touchdowns, and held Cedar Creek to just 76 total yards over the final two quarters as Tivy kept its playoff hopes alive ahead of upcoming loop games against San Antonio Veterans Memorial and Lockhart.
“We did better in the second half,” Tivy coach David Jones said after Friday’s win. “The kids played better. The first half we didn’t really play the way we needed to, but it’s a good win. We had to have it.”
Cedar Creek (0-5, 0-9), still looking for its first victory of the season, led Tivy twice in the second quarter after a scoreless opening struggle. Eagle senior Bryan Allen’s 4-yard touchdown run and a David Chavez extra-point kick with 11:42 left in the quarter staked his team to a 7-0 lead, and after Lackey answered with a 60-yard scoring jaunt down the right sideline, Chavez booted a 23-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 10-7 edge.
Tivy pulled ahead for good late in the quarter when Lackey, scrambling away from three Eagle defenders, found Edmonds open on a short pass. Edmonds hauled in the ball, survived a tackle attempt by rolling off Cedar Creek’s Diego Salinas without a knee touching the ground, and continued on to the end zone for a 35-yard score to put the Antlers ahead 14-10 at halftime.
Edmonds’ long, untouched TD burst up the middle early in the second half, a play set up after Tivy’s Adan Hernandez picked off an Eagle pass, gave the Antlers some breathing room.
“There was a hole 10-feet wide,” Edmonds said. “My O-line did a great job. Michael Dunn pushed the noseguard across the field, and I just had an easy path to the end zone. I saw someone out of the corner of my eye and I thought ‘I don’t want to get caught by this dude,' so I tried to move over a little bit. I don’t think he could have caught me anyways.”
Tivy’s Gavin Garcia thwarted a long Cedar Creek drive on the Eagles’ ensuing series when he fell on a fumble at the Tivy 17-yard line, and the Antlers reeled off a 13-play scoring drive to put the game away. Audrain’s 5-yard TD run with 2:03 left in the third quarter put Tivy up 28-10.
The Antlers added a final score early in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run by Varwig.
“We got focused and did what we needed to do in the second half,” Jones said. “We’ve got some big challenges still left ahead of us, but we’re in control of our own destiny. We’re in a good position with this win, but we’ve got two big weeks coming up.”
Lackey finished the night 11-of-15 through the air for 166 yards and added another 97 yards on the ground, while Edmonds hauled in four passes for 64 yards and rushed for another 59 on seven carries. Varwig ran for 30 yards, and Jake Layton finished with 27 yards on three carries.
Stormy Rhodes had two catches for 38 yards, Layton grabbed two throws for 36 yards, and Audrain finished with three receptions for 28 yards.
Tivy continues district play Thursday at Veterans Memorial. Game time is 7 p.m.
