Seven Lady Antlers named to All-District soccer team

The Lady Antlers are represented by seven players named to the District 26-5A Girls All- District Soccer Team recently announced.
Pilar Garcia is on the first team and is also an Academic All-State pick.
Zoe Pelton made the second team, plus the All-State Academic squad.
Honorable mention Lady Antlers are Ashlee Zirkel, Ashlye Cale, Carolyn Bond, Hannah Aspinall, and Rowyn Bowlby.
Zirkel, Carmela Garcia, and Bianca Rodelo are also Academic All-State players.
All-District Academic team members are Zirkel, Cale, Bond, Aspinall, Rowyn Bowlby, Isabella Mendoza Aguilar, Phaedra Bowlby, Sienna Villanueva, Lauryn Rodgers, Isabella Barker, Bond, Delaney Engstrom, Kamryn Hayes, and Stella Hendricks.
