Lady Antlers shine at SA Tourney

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy volleyball gave a good accounting of itself at the NISD tournament where the Lady Antlers finished sixth among 20 teams when all matches were completed over the weekend.
The team went 3-3 with two of the losses coming against Smithson Valley and San Antonio Clark which were in the championship match. Tivy bowed out in three sets to SA Madison in the Gold Bracket Consolation championship.
“It was a great weekend for Tivy volleyball,” said head coach Stephanie Coates.
Sophomore Taylor Kubacak posted a double-double with 12 assists and 13 digs against Smithson Valley which held off Tivy 25-19, 25-20. Kills leader was Ally Scheidle with eight. One ace each was served by Scheidle, Kubacak, Emma Miller and Hailey Davis who also topped the team with two blocks.
San Antonio Harlan was one of Tivy’s victims, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23 with Scheidle getting her own double-double with 19 Kills and 23 Digs. Assists were led by Kubacak’s 19 and Karlyn Dyal’s 18. The pair were also good for two aces each. Davis scored three blocks versus the Hawks.
Madison was pushed to three sets by Tivy, eventually winning 23-25, 25-13, 26-24.
Scheidle had another double-double performance with 14 Digs and 11 kills. Balancing assists at 14 each were Kubacak and Dyal. Tyler Elkins had three aces and 14 digs while Davis blocked another pair of shots.
Clark’s Cougars got past the Lady Antlers 25-21, 25-17.
Stat leaders for Tivy were Kubacak with seven kills and nine assists, Miller with two aces, Davis with one block, and Scheidle with eight digs.
San Antonio Christian School fell to Tivy 25-21-25-19 with Scheidle leading the team in kills with 11 and digs with 12. Dyal dished 14 assists, Davis aced four serves and Millie Howerton blocked a ball.
A win was notched against Floresville 25-15, 25-9.
Scheidle’s nine kills and two aces were bests for Tivy while other category topping performances were turned in by Kubacak with 17 assist, Stella Hendricks’ two blocks, Elkins’ 11 Digs.
After Tuesday’s match at Medina Valley, Tivy heads to New Braunfels’ Fraulein Tournament that begins Thursday with pool play.
Tivy’s District 26-5A first match will happen Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Antler Gym with visiting Alamo Heights. First varsity serve is 6:30 p.m. Subvarsity action gets underway at 5:15 p.m.
