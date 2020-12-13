Scheidle tops Tivy's All-District volleyball list

District 26-5A’s top four teams dominated the All-District volleyball selections announced recently by league coaches after the district’s final playoff representative was eliminated in state semifinal playoff action.
Tivy, which lost a play-in game to determine the district’s fourth-place playoff seed, had three athletes named to the squad, including junior first-team All-District selection Ally Scheidle at outside hitter.
Tivy’s second-team picks included senior outside hitter Kierson Jalowy and junior middle blocker Hailey Davis, and Neva Henderson, Taylor Kubacak, Tyler Elkins and Kindal Brown were all tagged with honorable mention status.
District champion New Braunfels Canyon had the most overall first and second team picks with five, and Alamo Heights, Dripping Springs and Boerne Champion all had five individuals. Buda Johnson with two selections and San Antonio Veterans Memorial with one rounded out the honor group.
Canyon garnered two superlative awards — Most Valuable Player Erin Jones and Most Valuable Defensive Player Addison Evans. The Lady Cougars were defeated in the regional finals by 26-5A’s third-place team Dripping Springs. Dripping Springs was knocked out in the state semifinals by Fulshear.
Dripping Springs was led by Most Valuable Hitter Mackenzie Plante, who is a sophomore.
Alamo Heights, which finished second behind Canyon, was recognized with two superlatives after Ruby O’Brien was named Most Valuable Setter and freshman Grace Carroll took Newcomer of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.