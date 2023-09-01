Antler JV team takes down Davenport 20-10

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s junior varsity football team doubled up Comal Davenport 20-10 Thursday, Aug. 31 to get to 2-0 for the season.
Colin Rose ran 15 yards for a touchdown and Jake Zirkel split the uprights with a 20- yard field goal to give Tivy a 10-0 halftime lead. Zirkel also booted the extra point following Rose’s run.
Peyton Bailey threw a 60-yard TD pass to President Calamaco, and Zirkel added another PAT plus his second 20-yard field goal to account for second half scoring.
Rose had rushing attempts that covered 12, 13, 15, and 38 yards. Bailey ran for gains of 15 and 28 yards in addition to completing a 25-yard pass to Calamaco, and finding Davis Caraway for 12 yards.
Peyton Middleton made two interceptions and recorded three stop tackles on fourth downs while Boris Durr, TK Davis, Tomas Arreola, and Jaykob Lopez all had a quarterback sack.
Special teams shined when Caraway ran 34 yards on a kickoff return and George Eastland took another kickoff 30 yards.
The Antler JV hosts Fredericksburg this coming Thursday at 7 p.m. as part of a sub-varsity doubleheader that has freshmen tangling at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.