Pirates fall to San Saba

Center Point committed just one error, but managed only three hits in being set down by San Saba 7-1 in District 29-2A baseball action that took Monday at Pirates Field.
Jeremyah Vela, Derrick Dominguez and Hector Cervantes had Center Point hits.
Logan Burley scored the only run for the Pirates and was one of three players stealing bases for Center Point, with Vela and Cervantes the others.
Nick Zuercher started and lasted two and two-thirds innings and was followed by Joseph Fuentes, who threw another two and two-thirds before Dominguez finished for one and two-thirds.
The trio of Pirates pitchers combined to strikeout four Armadillos.
CENTER POINT v SAN SABA – APRIL 11
R H E
CENTER POINT 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 3 1
SSAN SABA 3 0 2 0 0 2 0 -- 7 9 0
LP: Z uercher
SB: Burley, Cervantes, Vela
LOB: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.