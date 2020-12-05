Lady Antlers hold off SA Veterans Memorial; Antlers edge Killeen

Tivy’s Riley Dill scored seven of her game-high 11 points in the final 3:37 of Friday’s District 26-5A showdown with No. 5 state-ranked San Antonio Veterans Memorial, and teammate Jamie Jackson made a game-winning steal and layup with 46 seconds remaining to lead the Lady Antlers past the visiting Lady Patriots, 29-27, in an early matchup of 26-5A favorites at Antler Gym.
While Dill and Jackson drove the final daggers into the Patriots, it was an all-hands-on-deck scenario for the Lady Antlers en route to their second district win against no losses and fifth consecutive victory overall. Tivy (2-0, 5-3) overcame intense defensive play by Veterans and foul trouble to some mainstays, and pulled out all its own defensive stops while showing offensive patience in a game where points were at a premium.
“Our kids had TFND in them all game long,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said.
The Lady Antlers trailed only twice in the first half, but found themselves down by three, 22-19, after the Patriots finished with an 8-2 flurry in the last seven minutes of the third quarter.
Veterans, a state finalist last year, stretched its advantage to seven with just over three minutes to play in the game, and with some savvy defense of its own appeared primed to hand the Lady Antlers a fourth straight loss dating back to last season.
“Veterans has sort of become a new rival,” Dill said.
Half (three) of Tivy’s six losses last year were to Veterans, which won both district and regional titles. One season before that, it was Tivy that just edged the Patriots in all their meetings. Such intensity put an exclamation mark on the Lady Antlers’ heroics in this year’s initial meeting.
“They (Veterans) did a good job of packing it in on defense and getting their hands out. We still had some good looks inside, but the shots just weren’t falling,” Dill said.
With Tivy trailing 26-19 with 3:37 left in the contest, Riley Dill popped a 3-pointer that trimmed the Lady Antlers’ margin to 26-22.
Defensive pressure on Tivy’s part resulted in an assist from Ashlee Zirkel to Dill for another bucket that cut Tivy’s deficit to 26-24 with 2:38 left on the game clock. Cassidy Harmon then sank one of two free throws at the 1:53 mark that put Tivy within two, 27-25, and with 1:01 Zirkel managed an inbounds pass to Dill underneath, where Dill’s final basket tied the game 27-27.
Jackson’s steal and go-ahead bucket completed Tivy’s rally, and after forcing one more errant pass by Veterans, Harmon took the ball and dribbled away the time towards a winner’s celebration.
“Our defense did a good job, although we had to play passively for most of the first three quarters and into the fourth some because of foul troubles, but the last three minutes we cut loose,” Christy Dill said.
Zirkel picked up three first-half fouls, as did Ashlynn Way. Zirkel had to pull off from her usual in-your-face style of defense and spend minutes on the bench to save her from fouling, which added to Harmon’s game load.
“Cassidy had no breaks and carried the offense in so many ways this game,” Dill said.
Harmon wound up with five points, Jackson added another four, Zirkel chipped in three, and Way, Laila Casillas and Laurel Pruitt finished with two each.
Tivy continues district play Tuesday at home against Kyle Lehmann. Tip off is 6:45 p.m.
In junior varsity action, Tivy’s Stella Hendricks scored a game-high 20 points to power the Lady Antlers past San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 48-14, in District 26-5A action Friday at Antler Gym.
Desiree Abrigo also hit double numbers for Tivy with 14 points, Genesis Nieto, Hailey Hernandez and My Tran Dang finished with four points each, and Aliana Guardiola dropped in two points.
ANTLERS EDGE KILLEEN
KILLEEN – Tivy racked up its second straight win by edging the Killeen Kangaroos, 48-47, in non-district road action Friday.
Caleb Hebert-Dwyer fired in 24 points to lead the Antlers (2-5), and Jaden Frausto was next in line with eight points
Tivy tips off District 26-5A action Tuesday at Kyle Lehman. Game time is 6:45 p.m.
In junior varsity action Friday, Tivy mirrored the varsity’s score with a 48-47 downing of Killeen in overtime.
Cade Braaten was the Antlers’ leading scorer with nine points.
