Tivy freshmen earn hardware at tourney

Tivy freshmen had a busy court schedule with its Lehman match sandwiched between tournament action in Dripping Springs.
Against Lehman, Tivy won 25-9, 25-19.
Top performers were Reelyn Andreas with five kills and four aces; Madellyn Fiedler with seven kills an three 3 aces; and Livy Bernhard with six aces.
Playing Thursday and Saturday in the tournament resulted in Tivy’s freshmen snagging second place.
Tivy lost in the championship match to Hays Johnson’s A-team 18-25, 25-14, 15-25, earning them the second place position after multiple days of play.
To reach the title match, Tivy defeated Hays 25-11, 25-8, handled Hutto 25-20, 25-15; beat Lake Travis twice with first time scores being 25-23, 25-18 while second time results had Tivy on top 25-18, 25-20; and took Hays Johnson’s B-team 25-19, 25-11.
JV information was unavailable for Lehman and tournament matches.
The Lady Antlers will host Seguin on Tuesday, with sub-varsity action beginning at 5:15.
