Lady Antler JV, freshmen dominate SA Holmes

Both Tivy sub-varsity squads scored 40 points in their respective girls’ basketball wins over San Antonio Holmes on Monday to stay perfect for the season.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Lady Antlers defeated Holmes 40-21 and are 4-0 on the season.
Syrie Nicolas had 10 points for Tivy, Victoria Way added nine, My Tran Dang chipped in six, Adelyn Kincaid contributed five, Ainslee Gilbreath and Julie Pena had four each, and Yasmine Lara had two.
Freshmen
The Lady Antler freshmen team is also 4-0 after its 40-18 win over Holmes.
Mikayla Garces led scoring with 18 points, Abigayle Maloney added 14, three apiece were from Ciara Infante and Paige Cowen, while Meg Hille finished with two points.
