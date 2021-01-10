Tivy girls rack up three victories at F'burg tournament

FREDERICKSBURG – After their planned competition at the San Marcos ISD Tournament was cancelled, Tivy’s Lady Antlers were able to enter into Frederickburg’s Invitational and went 1-0-1 in two games played Friday.
Uvalde fell victim to the Lady Antlers, 1-0, in the first match of the day after Tivy’s Ashley Cale recorded the game’s lone goal off of a Kourtney Lutz assist.
Megan Urbina pocketed the shutout at goalie.
Match 2 was a rematch from Tivy’s season opener when the Lady Antlers beat the Lady Billies, but the tourney game with Fredericksburg ended knotted at 2-2.
Cale recorded both goals.
Beth Cunningham recorded six first-half saves against two goals scored on her, and Urbina recorded two saves and no goals allowed in the second half.
The Lady Antlers added two more wins to their total by beating Austin Anderson and San Antonio Cole by identical 1-0 scores in more tournament action Saturday.
Against Anderson, Dannie Marks had the wining goal off an assist from Cale, and Urbina recorded nine saves for the shutout.
Tivy’s Kourtney Lutz drove in the decisive goal against Cole off an assist from Kenzie Caraway. Urbina made four saves against the Cougars to preserve the Lady Antlers’ third shutout among their four wins.
Tivy (4-0-1) has more tournament play ahead if the San Antonio ISD event goes forward Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Antlers are supposed to take on Burbank and Sam Houston on Day 1.
-----
In boys’ soccer action and a late addition to their 2021 soccer schedule, Tivy started the year with a 2-0 win over Leander Glenn on Friday.
Tivy had goals from Peyton Maloney and Esteban Gonzalez with assists by Kiki Segura and Maloney.
“Our defense played stout by giving up only seven shots for goalie Josh Shantz, and those shots were mostly from afar,” Antler coach Reece Zunker said.
Tivy (1-0) was scheduled to play at San Antonio Steele Tuesday.
