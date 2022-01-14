CP powerlifters take top spots in Goliad

Pirates’ powerlifters will try and build on a solid showing from their first meet when they travel to Eldorado on Saturday, Jan. 22.
In the season opener at Goliad on Saturday, Jan. 8 Center Point placed four lifters in positions 1-2-3.
Sophomore Braden Watson was first and the former state qualifier from Comfort is expected to be a nice addition to this year’s team, according to head coach Mario Laque.
Junior Tyler Williams was second and sophomore Isaac Cervantes and senior Jake Laque placed third in respective divisions.
Jake Laque is the team’s only senior and is a two-time regional qualifier.
Another returning letterman is junior Eddie Flemma.
Newcomers to this year’s squad are junior Gabe Ceniceros, sophomores Jose Casteneda, Mauricio Gallegos, Aaron Davis and Casey Vincent and freshman Bryant Van Winkle.
"The boys will be young this season, but they had a great showing at in Goliad. Our program took some big steps last season and we hope to build on that success,” said coach Laque.
