Comfort tops Center Point; Lady Pirates fall to Ingram

COMFORT — Center Point’s Nick Zuercher scored 13 points and pulled down 19 rebounds, including 15 defensive boards, but it wasn’t enough in a 62-24 Pirate loss to host Comfort Friday in non-district hoops play.
Christian Martinez and Derrick Dominguez netted five points each for Center Point, and Alexis Hernandez dropped in a free throw.
Earlier in the week, Center Point trailed by only five at halftime but couldn’t get things going consistently in an eventual 47-27 loss at Medina in more non-district action.
“We never got untracked offensively. Medina’s half-court trap gave us fits,” Center Point coach Paul Harris said.
Zuercher, Dominguez and Logan Burley finished with six points each, Christian Martinez scored five and Alexis Hernandez had four.
Zuercher was high rebounder with 11 boards.
The Pirates (0-5) will host D’Hanis Tuesday before taking two weeks off for the Christmas holidays.
-----
CENTER POINT — Center Point couldn’t reverse the outcome in a rematch with the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors, losing 37-20 in girls’ non-district basketball action Friday.
The Lady Pirates (0-5) dropped their season opener last month on the Warriors’ home floor.
Center Point’s Kortney Carmouche scored 11 points in Friday’s showing, Victoria Beckerson followed with seven points and six steals, and Hailey Rayburn scored two points, pulled in nine rebounds and blocked a shot.
Center Point’s best performance of the season came up just short of a win last Tuesday when the Lady Pirates fell to host Medina in double overtime, 54-49, in more non-district action.
Beckerson scored 17 points, Karmouche followed with 14 and Rayburn added 10 to account for most of the scoring honors for the Lady Pirates. Jazmin Gonzalez came away with seven points and Kahly Mendoza added a free throw.
Rayburn pulled down 13 boards and Beckerson recorded four steals.
Regulation play ended tied at 40-40, and the two teams were knotted 44-44 after the first OT before the Lady Bobcats doubled up Center Point 10-5 in the second extended period.
The Lady Pirates are in Mason on Friday to tip off District 29-2A play.
