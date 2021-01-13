Tivy holds off Veterans Memorial; Lady Antlers fall to Lady Patriots

Shortly after the opening tip off on Tuesday at Antler Gym, the jumbotron scoreboard went dark and stayed blank for the entire first half, but that was the only glitch for the evening as the Tivy boys’ basketball team displayed its grit in taking a District 26-5A win over visiting San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 62-54.
The win halted a five-game slide by Tivy as the Antlers moved to 2-5 in district play and 4-11 overall. It was a welcome result after several close encounters of late had gone the opposition’s way.
“We just stayed faithful to what we believe in and it came together,” Tivy coach Joe Davis said. “We, as a team, have been practicing well, and everyone who stepped on the floor contributed in so many ways. It’s not only about the scorebook.”
It helped that Tivy had four players in double digits, and others put themselves in positions to draw charging fouls that eventually wore down the Patriots, who entered the contest one game ahead of Tivy in the standings.
“Now we have to focus on us and take one game at a time,” Davis said.
Tivy was focused at the outset of Tuesday’s game, which the Antlers led from the opening tip to the end of the first quarter, 19-11. In those first eight minutes Jaden Frausto and Caleb Hebert-Dwyer ripped a trio of three-pointers. Hebert-Dwyer also sank a pair of free throws while Jackson Johnston scored off assists from Frausto and Jake Layton. Quentin Vega put his stamp on first quarter doings when he tipped in a Frausto miss with under 30 ticks on the clock.
Frausto did not miss much though and ended with 19 points, which included five treys to total 12 in his last two games for the six-foot sophomore. Hebert-Dwyer ended with 14 points, Jackson Johnston had 12, and Caleb Fineske managed 10. Vega scored six and Max Kludt contributed one.
Vega and Kludt stood their ground and forced turnovers when Patriots players were called for charges in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Seth Hendricks, Hugo Castorena and Luke Johnston provided valuable minutes and helped the Antlers stay out of foul trouble for the most part. Jackson Johnston did have four fouls at the end of the game, while no other Tivy player had more than two.
The second quarter was nip-and-tuck when Tivy’s nine-point lead shrunk to two, 29-27, and then became a short-lived 30-29 deficit after the Patriots took their first lead with 38 seconds before halftime. Jackson Johnston, however, rebounded his own miss and put in a field goal with nine seconds left in the period to put Tivy ahead 31-30 at the break.
Veterans Memorial led briefly in the third quarter and tied the contest at 36-36, only to watch Jackson Johnston, Frausto and Kludt edge the Antlers ahead 45-43 by the end of the period.
Tivy boosted its lead once again to nine points, 52-43, with 4:07 left in the game, and sealed the win when Jackson Johnston, Frausto and Vega combined to make seven of 10 free throws over the final 40 seconds after the Patriots shifted into ‘have-to’ foul mode.
Tivy hosts Kyle Lehman on Friday to wrap up a four-game home stand.
-----
In sub-varsity action, Tivy’s junior varsity fell to District 26-5A foe Veterans Memorial, 50-44, Tuesday at Antler Gym.
Point getters for the Antlers included Mason Carlile with 18, Mekhi Frazier with nine, Robert Jackson and Michael McDuffie with six each, and Hudson Freedle with five.
Tivy’s freshmen also came up short to the visiting Patriots, 52-41, in more district action Tuesday.
Brandon Ramirez led the Antlers with 21 points, Braylon Vela scored nine, Jayden Wesling netted five, Rylan Schumacher added four, and Adam Chancellor finished with two.
-----
In girls' hoops play, Tivy engaged in another two-point decision against San Antonio Veterans Memorial Tuesday that, unfortunately, didn’t go as well as their first meeting last month.
The Lady Patriots avenged an earlier 29-27 setback by edging the Lady Antlers, 40-38, in District 26-5A competition in San Antonio.
Cassidy Harmon led Tivy (6-4, 9-8) with 11 points and Riley Dill hit double figures with 10. Ashlynn Way finished with seven points, Jamie Jackson added five, Jaida Davis scored three and Laurel Pruitt dropped in two.
One deciding factor was at the free throw line, where Veterans Memorial went 18-of-28 compared to Tivy’s 9-of-17 showing.
-----
In junior varsity action, Tivy ran its District 26-5A mark to 7-3 by topping host San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 28-18, on Tuesday.
Tivy’s Desire Abrigo was good for seven points, Jacie Wright scored five, Genesis Nieto, Ali Guardiola and Soylaya Gorham finished with four each, and Kailey Langbein and Hailey Hernandez dropped in two apiece.
