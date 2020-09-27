Lady Antlers fall to Heights, down Medina Valley

A rematch between two playoff teams from last season happened to be the District 26-5A district volleyball opener this time around and although the outcome favored Alamo Heights, Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates could take solace in the fact the Lady Antlers rose to the occasion despite coming up short Friday before the home fans.
“This was a great, high intensity match,” Coates said.
Tivy was hardly overwhelmed in going down 21-25, 19-25, 22-25 to the Mules, who also got past Tivy in the second round of postseason of 2019. After UIL realignment earlier this year, the two perennial powers find themselves as loop competitors. Alamo Heights used the playoff win to spur itself to a regional title and into the state tournament.
“I’m very proud of our kids on getting in there and fighting. At 6-1 we could have just folded,” said Coates.
Tivy’s second-year coach was referring to the first set in which the Lady Antlers did rally from behind five points, and not once, but five times. Tivy also trailed by six points late in the set as well, but strong play by Ally Scheidle, Nevea Henderson, Hailey Davis, Kaylee Coffee and Tyler Elkins kept the Mules in Tivy’s sights.
Scheidle’s serving, Henderson’s assists, Davis' and Coffee blocking and Elkins’ digging away nudged Tivy to 19-22 only to have a service error mar the rally and give ball control back to the Mules, who finished the first set with a monster kill shot.
Scheidle got in eight kills of her own and served up four aces. Henderson made 10 assists. Davis and Coffee went up for two blocks. Elkins recorded 11 digs.
“Our service errors just happened to be some things that will happen early in the season,” said Coates. “My bigger concern is that we had a lull in serve receive in all three sets, otherwise we have the advantage,” Coates said.
The second set was as hard fought as the first. Tivy held the lead briefly and there were five ties throughout the set before the Mules parlayed a pair of kills to ease themselves to the victory.
In the third set, the script was flipped and the Mules were the team scrambling to hang with Tivy after the Lady Antlers grabbed the lead at 3-2, and edged it up to 18-17 before Alamo Heights’ taller front line finally placed some well-timed kills back across the net to squeak out the win.
“We matched their intensity, and that was good to see. We’ll need to bring some of the same intensity to teams like Dripping Springs and New Braunfels Canyon because they are on the same level,” said Coates.
Junior Varsity
Individual statistics were unavailable for the junior varsity match, but it was tightly contested as evidenced by scores that went Alamo Heights’ way 25-19, 25-22.
“It was a great game and well fought. Alamo Heights was a very strong serving team,” said JV coach Candace Foster.
Freshmen
Tivy won the freshman match against the Lady Mules by set scores of 20-25, 25-18, 25-19.
Hattie Ahrens led assists with 16. Lauryn Rodgers had nine assists. Millie Howerton was good for seven kills. Kourtney Lutz put down five kills and had eight digs. Shayla Roth tagged five kills. Kameron Hayes bagged six digs and served four aces.
Saturday action vs. Medina Valley
One evening removed from engaging in an epic three set volleyball match to begin District 26-5A action, the Lady Antlers were back at it again Saturday at their home confines and battled from down 0-2 to defeat Medina Valley in five sets 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10 in non-district competition.
The Lady Panthers hail from District 28-5A and might be a possible playoff opponent for Tivy if both squads can advance. Medina Valley is 6-2 overall and 1-0 in its league. Tivy is 4-3, 0-1.
Tivy’s leader for kills was Ally Scheidle’s with 23. Scheidle also assisted 22 times to compliment Neva Henderson who had 26 assists.
Scheidle and Kindal Brown served a pair of aces, respectively. Hailey Davis and Kaylee Coffee each had a block and Keirson Jalowy logged 22 digs.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antlers junior varsity team won their match over Medina Valley in two sets by scores of 25-23, 25-19.
Top performers were Karlyn Dyal (8 kills, 3 digs) Stella Hendricks (5 kills), Emma Miller (3 kills, 5 digs), Hannah Cox (8 digs, 6 aces), and Alexis Burrows (5 digs).
Freshmen
Tivy’s freshmen fell to the Lady Panthers 11-25, 23-25.
Giving effort against Medina Valley was Kourtney Lutz (4 kills, 5 digs), Millie Howerton-(2 kills, 1 block), Cameron Sibert (2 aces, 6 digs), Lauryn Rodgers (5 assists), and Hattie Ahrens ( 1 kill, 2 aces, 5 assists).
The Lady Antlers will be on the road Tuesday, where they will travel to San Antonio to take on Veterans Memorial. Tivy’s next home floor encounters for all three teams will be Friday, Oct. 2 against Hays Lehman. Match time is 5:15 p.m. for JV and freshmen, followed at 6:30 by the varsities.
