Antlers fall to Heights

Tivy lost its season District 26-5A baseball series to Alamo Heights on Tuesday when the Mules took a 3-0 win at Antler Field.
The Antlers had an opportunity to break open the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, but went down swinging for the third out when Alamo Heights was up just 1-0 at that juncture of the contest.
The Mules put up their final two runs in their half of the fifth inning and Tivy once again threatened with two outs and loaded bases for a second time before a fly ball to left ended the chance to reap rewards.
“We had opportunities, but we have to give ourselves a chance and do better at the plate and on the bases,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Tivy managed just three hits that combined with four walks and two Antlers hit by pitches for nine runners stranded in the game.
Kale Lackey, Eric Tenery and Aiden Cline recorded hits. Stormy Rhodes, Adan Hernandez, Hayden Kneese and Wiley Flores were walked. Tenery and Hernandez took pitches to the body, which put them on the paths.
Rhodes pitched four and two-thirds innings as Tivy’s starter in which he struckout four and walked just one, although all three of the Mules’ runs were earned.
Kneese allowed no hits or walks and struckout two batters in two and one-thirds innings.
Alamo Heights’ victory put the Mules up by two games over the Antlers as district action winds down. The Mules edged Tivy 2-1 back in March.
TIVY v ALAMO HEIGHTS – APRIL 5
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 1
ALAMO HEIGHTS 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 -- 3 6 1
LP: Rhodes
HBP: Tenery, Hernandez
LOB: 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.