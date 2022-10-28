Antlers edge SAVM in TFND thriller

CONVERSE – Tivy simply wouldn’t be denied Thursday night.
An Antler team that trailed San Antonio Veterans Memorial 17-0 early in the second half and 31-28 with just over a minute to play never gave up hope, and senior Logan Edmonds provided the miraculous ending that his teammates desperately needed.
Edmonds’ spectacular 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the game’s final minute lifted Tivy to a stunning 35-31 come-from-behind win over the Patriots in a crucial District 13-5A Division II contest at Rutledge Stadium – a victory that upped Tivy’s loop mark to 3-2 and virtually assured the Antlers a playoff berth after a two-year postseason drought. Edmonds hauled in the kick at his own 13-yard line, weaved his way through a crease in the center of the field, then cut to the outside and beat a pair of Patriot defenders down the right sideline for the game-winning score.
“My blocks opened up and a big gap opened up in the middle of the field, and I decided to take it to the house,” Edmonds said. “I was getting tired at the end, but I wasn’t going to let them catch me.”
Tivy, 5-4 overall, had a lot to overcome to pick up its fifth win of the year, including a 235-yard rushing performance from Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples. The junior complemented a 3-yard first-quarter touchdown by Christopher Irving with a 34-yarder of his own in the second quarter as the Patriots (6-3, 3-2) built a 14-0 halftime lead, and Rafael Nunez’s 35-yard field goal just under three minutes into the third quarter dropped the Antlers in a 17-0 hole.
Tivy began its comeback one series later. Jake Layton’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Treves Hyde at the 7:19 mark of the quarter on a halfback reverse cut the Antlers’ deficit to 17-6, and Antler senior Kale Lackey’s 3-yard TD run on Tivy’s ensuing series – a play set up by a 71-yard pass from Lackey to Layton, further narrowed the Antlers’ shortfall. A 2-point conversion toss from Lackey to Lake Audrian made it a 17-14 game.
Veterans Memorial pulled in front 24-14 early in the fourth quarter on a 66-yard TD pass from Jason Cantu to Peoples, but committed a major miscue two series later when Nunez was whistled down at the Tivy 9-yard line after attempting to field a fourth-down punt snap.
Tivy made the most of the gift. Lackey quickly lofted a 17-yard scoring pass to Jackson Johnston, and Wiley Flores’ extra-point kick pulled the Antlers to within three at 24-21 with 5:20 left in the quarter.
Tivy’s Adan Hernandez picked off Cantu one play later, and the Antlers grabbed their first lead of the night, 28-24, on a 5-yard Lackey run and Flores’ PAT kick with 3:32 remaining.
Veterans Memorial answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up valuable clock time and ended with a go-ahead 8-yard TD run by Peoples. Nunez’s fourth PAT kick of the evening gave the Patriots a 31-28 edge with 1:08 left to play.
It wasn’t enough, thanks to Edmonds’ kickoff return, but Tivy still had to stop Veterans Memorial’s final drive. Antlers Eric Tenery and Garrett Abel combined for a sack of Cantu on first down, and after a pass incompletion, Abel chased down Cantu again, forcing a fumble that teammate Tanner Beck fell on to cap the night.
“Man, what an incredible effort by our kids,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “They never gave up. That run by Logan was awesome, and it couldn’t happen to a nicer young man. He is an awesome kid, and what a great win for all of our kids and for the Tivy Antlers.”
Lackey finished 13-of-29 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown and added another 49 yards and two scores on the ground.
Johnston led Tivy’s receivers with four catches for 97 yards, and Layton had four catches for 86 yards.
Tivy’s Will Robinson had an interception on defense, and Abel added a fumble recovery.
The Antlers close out district and regular season play next Friday at home against Lockhart. Game time is 7 p.m.
