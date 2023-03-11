Lady Pirates record 13-0 shutout over Mason

The Lady Pirates mopped up Mason 13-0 Friday to move to 3-1 for District 28-2A softball play when Center Point hosted the Lady Punchers.
The shutout marked Center Point’s fourth of the year and is the second such score against a district opponent.
Center Point supported the stellar pitching of Kaylee Blackledge with error free defense.
Blackledge allowed one hit, walked none, and struckout 12 Mason batters. Blackledge’s strike to ball percentage was 87-percent, throwing 47 K’s versus just seven balls.
“That’s amazing, even for her,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King. “Mason put four balls in play. Samantha Castaneda made plays on three bunts and they had a bloop single inches from the rightfield line.:
Grace Geurin, Destiny Johnson, Jasmine Pena and Hannah Batcheller rapped out hits for the Lady Pirates that included doubles from Geurin and Johnson. Pena and Briana Camacho also reached base when they were hit by pitches.
Maria Diaz and Blackledge stole bases.
RBU were from Blackledge and Pena with two each and one apiece for Geurin and Batcheller.
Blackledge, Geurin, Pena, Stephanie Lopez, and Batcheller all scored two runs. Diaz, Camacho, and Johnson scored one time each.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MASON
Friday, March 10
R H E
CENTER POINT – 2 0 4 7 x x x -- 13 4 0
MASON -- 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 1 4
DBL: Grace Geurin, Destiny Johnson
HBP: Jasmine Pena, Briana Camacho
SB: Maria Diaz, Kaylee Blackledge
WP: Blackledge (5 innings, 1 hit, 12 K’s, 0 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.