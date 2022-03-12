Lady Spikes teams take gold in Castroville

CASTROVILLE – At the Loma Alta Middle School Relays held Wednesday, the Lady Spikes stampeded the opposition to win each division.
Eighth grade
The eighth graders had 302 points to easily outperform Boerne North (114), Loma Alta (91 2/4), and Medina Valley (85 3/4).
There were 15 first place finishes earned eighth graders, led by a trio of double-dippers.
Addie Kincaid won the 1600 and 2400 with respective times of 5:44 and 9:02.
Desire Alvarado earned first place the shot put when it was measured 34-6, and threw discus 78-1 for first.
Leighton Hale in the 100 (13.40) and long jump (14-8) was another double-double winner. Other individual winners were Belia Gomez for the 200 (25.84), Julianna Contreras taking the 400 (65.28), Ainsley Gilbreath getting 2:34 in the 800 meters and Leah Rodriguez, Emma Clayton and Haydyn Haines tying in pole vault where all went 6-6.
The Lady Spikes won all three relays as Gomez, Tatum Harris, Hale and Contreras joined for the 4x100 (52.76); Gomez, Tatum Harris, Hale, and Clayton in the 4x200 (1:54); and Ava Reyes, Addi Bates, Ryleigh Barney, and Contreras in the 4x400 (4:33)
Barney (2:40 in 800), Gilbreath (5:56, 1600), Melina Campos (9:54, 2400), Ellie Harris (17.57, 100 hurdles), Reyes (56.47, 300 hurdles), Logan Pruitt (67-10, discus), and Hale (30-1/2, triple jump) came in with seconds.
Emory Hernandez was third in the 400 (67.09), Presley Martin took a pair of thirds when she ran the 800 (2:40) and 1600 (6:14), Anna Canty ran the 100 hurdles in 17.83 for third, and Rowen Garcia long jumped 13-3 1/2 for the final third position.
Tatum Harris in the 100 with 13.82, and Ellie Harris’ 58.14 for the 300 hurdles led fourth finishes. Hernandez in the 200 (28.89), Bates posting 68.09 for the 400, Reyes at 2:42 for the 800, Maddie Stueber’s 19.13 in the 100 hurdles, and Gilbreath at triple jump in 29-2 1/2 were other fourth places earning four points each.
Hernandez added a fifth place to her totals by running 14.20 in the 100 meters. Other multiple point-producers at the meet based on fifth places were Clayton in the 200 (29.69), Garcia in the 400 (70.84), and Pruitt at shot (28-3). Presley Martin in high jump (4-4). Maya Sosa picked up two points each with fifth in the 1600 (6:31).
Barney came up with sixth in the 200, where her time was 29.70, Ava Lea Odonnel was the same position in the 300 hurdles (59.44), and Kincaid and Canty tied for sixth in the high jump where each had a best effort of 4-2.
Seventh grade
The seventh Lady Spikes tallied 247 points to top Boerne North (138), Loma Alta (128), and Medina Valley (67).
HPMS posted 10 first places, nine in second, five at third, three for fourth, four getting fifth and five in sixth.
Abigail Smithson, Eme Evans, Gracie Thomas and Rylan Adams won individual firsts, while Evans, Thomas and Adams helped a relay winner.
Smithson took the 400 with a time of 67.71 and beat the field in the 800 at 2:43. Evans came out ahead in the 200 (27.15), Thomas bested competitors in the long jump (13-10) and triple jump (30-7 1/2), while Adams won high jump at 4-8.
Hailey Harmon completed the 4x200 team with Evans, Thomas, and Rylan Adams.
Brooke Bailey (100 hurdles, 18.03), Carmel Murphy (300 hurdles, 54.56), and Addison Apple (pole vault, 6-0) rounded out top finishers.
Danna Cisneros doubled second place finishes in the 1600 (5:59) and 2400 (9:14).
Murphy came back for second in the 100 hurdles (18.14). Thomas added to her haul with a leg of the 4x100, while remaining individual seconds went to Abigail Juarez in the 400 (69.03), Lauren Cummings in the 800 (2:47), Brooke Bailey for the 300’s (55.09), Evans in long jump (13-1/2) and Savannah Dicicco in high jump (4-2).
Evans, Adams, and Bailey comprised the rest of the 4x100 that ran 55.47.
Third place finishes came courtesy of Kelsie Tucker (13.84, 100), Jilian Stebbins (30.15, 200), Cummings (6:21, 1600), Hailey Von Nostrand (10:32, 2400), and Smithson (29-6 1/2, triple jump).
Smithson, Juarez, Dicicco, and Lily Gonzalez came in fourth in the 4x400 relay, where they were timed at 4:56.
Solo fourths came from Lauren Holland in the 240 (10:50) and Evans at triple jump (28-10).
Paige Doty's 70.09 in the 400, Karlyn Way with 19.81 in the 100 hurdles, Daisy Lovelady throwing discus 59-8, and Stebbins’ 4-0 high jump were HPMS fifth placers.
Adams put in sixth in the 100 meters (14.26), Harmon was sixth in the 200 (30.84), Gonzalez ran 58.76 in the 300’s, Kylha Brown shotputted 27-4 3/4, and Charlotte Copeland threw discus 459-4 for remaining points for the seventh graders.
All HPMS teams will compete Thursday, March 24 at the District Qualifiers Meet to be held at Boerne ISD Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m.
