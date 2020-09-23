FISCHER – Tivy flew past the Canyon Lake Hawks 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Kills were led by Ally Scheidle with 15. She also served up four aces and had one block.
Assists leader was Neva Henderson’s with 17. Keirson Jalowy had four aces to go with 12 digs. Kaylee Coffee added a block.
Tivy’s overall record is 3-2.
District 26-5A matches kick off Friday at Antler Gym when Alamo Heights comes calling. The Mules are defending Region IV-5A champions, who were state semifinalists in 2019. Match Times are 5:15 p.m. for sub-varsity and 6:30 p.m. for the varsity.
Saturday, Tivy faces Medina Valley at Antler Gym at 11 a.m. for freshmen and JV, followed at noon by the varsity in the team’s last non-district matchup.
