JOHNSON CITY – The Eagles flew and ran past Center Point 47-0 on Friday in the Pirates final road game of the year.
Center Point fell to 0-4 and now prepares to host Brackett in season final District 14-2A DI football action for both teams.
The Pirates mustered only four offensive yards and one first down against Johnson City (8-1, 4-0).
Johnson City scored with pass completions of 70,27 and 46 yards. The Eagles completed 14 of 20 attempts for the game. Johnson City ran the ball 18 times for 106 yards and had TD rushes of 15 and 2 yards. Another touchdown was the result of a 65-yard kickoff return and a 32-yard field goal.
Center Point, held to minus-4 yards rushing, had eight of that total credited to Fernando Rivera. The team’s season leading rusher, Alexis Hernandez, was limited to three yards on five carries.
Alvaro Bustamante caught two passes totaling four yards and Taylor Vela had another reception, also for four yards.
Center Point is 2-7 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.